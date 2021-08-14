Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 13, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

How brilliant is it to see events returning to our area?

After 17 months of isolation and no social gatherings, at long last there is the prospect of getting together for all sorts of reasons.

Putting a slight dampener on things is the pesky virus, which is still a danger and still around, but the official advice is to get vaccinated and stay cautious in gatherings, particularly indoors. Hand hygiene, keeping an appropriate distance and masks remain important weapons against the spread of the virus.

And if you suspect symptoms, get a test and follow current advice.

There is no point in becoming blasé and reckless after all the suffering and sacrifices made to get to this point.

On another note, the Waverley will be a welcome sight in Ardrishaig after 20 years without a visit. The last time she was due, a year or two ago, it never happened due to a breakdown, so fingers crossed it happens this weekend.

And well done to West Coast Motors for laying on a free shuttle service.

If you are heading along to Ardrishaig Pier, remember the advice about remaining cautious about Covid to help keep the recovery going.