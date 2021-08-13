Tarbert events return with Kilberry Loop Sportive

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Sporting events officially returned to Tarbert last weekend with more than 70 cyclists taking part in the 2021 Kilberry Loop Sportive.

This 40-mile ride, organised by Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club and registered with British Cycling, has been a fixture on Tarbert’s events calendar since it was first staged in 2018.

Having been cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers worked hard to make sure the event could go ahead on Saturday August 7 under current Scottish Government restrictions.

The Kilberry Loop Sportive, which starts and ends at The Gather, Tarbert, is open to cyclists of all abilities and is the perfect first step on the road to competitive cycling.

The route is testing – taking in Loch Caolisport, Kilberry and back through Torinturk – but the rewards are huge, with breathtaking scenery from every angle. For those riders cycling in company and making the most of the opportunity to enjoy the day, the photo opportunities are endless. And for those cyclists who want to push themselves, the route is exciting enough to get the adrenaline flowing.

Event organiser John Hardie was delighted to see live events back in the village and said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled at how today’s event has gone. I felt quite emotional as the first riders left the start line.

‘The last year and half has been difficult but hopefully we are now back on the road to normality. I’d like to thank Phil and Corrin at The Gather who so warmly welcomed us. Their hospitality has been second to none.

‘A huge thanks to all our marshals across the 40-mile route who supported and cheered on our cyclists and whose smiling faces cheered everyone on, no matter how tired their legs were. To our registration team, first aiders and, of course, our cyclists we really couldn’t do it without you. We hope you will all return in 2022 and bring your friends too.’

PICS:

Photographs: Kilberry Loop Sportive

Alison McBride of Tarbert and Morag Prach gearing up for the event. no_a33KilberrySportive01

Cyclists line up ready to set off from The Gather. no_a33KilberrySportive02