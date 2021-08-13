Mrs McPhunn launches new rowing era on Loch Fyne

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Loch Fyne’s newest coastal rowing boat was launched last weekend after 18 months of painstaking work.

Built by hand by members of Upper Loch Fyne Coastal Rowing Club, the wooden St Ayles skiff was launched from the pontoon at Strachur Bay on Saturday August 7.

The skiff was built in a former cow byre at Glenbranter from sheets of 9mm marine ply, Douglas fir and oak. The vessel is named ‘Mrs MacPhunn’ after the wife of ‘Half-Hung Archie’ MacPhunn who came back to life while being rowed across Loch Fyne on his way to be buried at Strachur after being hanged at Inveraray.

The boat will be crewed by a team of four rowers and a coxswain and will be available to all members of the community once standard safety requirements have been met.

Upper Loch Fyne Coastal Rowing Club was set up in Inveraray two years ago with the aim of building and operating a skiff on the upper reaches of the loch.

The club is a member of the Scottish Coastal Rowing Association which encourages boat building, rowing and racing of coastal rowing boats around the Scottish coastline. New members wishing to help maintain the boat and potential rowers and navigators keen to learn nautical skills are welcome to join.

PIC

Photos: Leif Brag

Mrs MacPhunn enters Loch Fyne at Strachur pontoon. no_a33SkiffLaunch02_Leif

And they’re off – the crew mans the oars, with Derrick Anstee acting as cox. no_a33SkiffLaunch04_Leif

Hand-built by volunteers, the skiff will be available to anyone wishing to get involved in her sailing and maintenance. no_a33SkiffLaunch06_Leif