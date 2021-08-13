Health chief advises care as signs of life reappear

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

With the Scottish Government’s decision to move to a Covid restriction level ‘beyond level zero’, signs that life is ever-so-gradually returning to some kind of normality are appearing across Argyll.

Many events have, of course, been cancelled but some have been held under the appropriate restrictions.

One such example was the successful Kilberry Loop Sportive cycling event, held last week, starting and ending in Tarbert – more on this on the back page.

And this weekend the much-anticipated return of the paddle steamer Waverley will turn Sunday August 15 into a gala day at Ardrishaig.

The Waverley is expected at 3.15pm and the Scottish Canals Egg Shed will be open, with refreshments, craft stalls and vintage buses. West Coast Motors is laying on a free shuttle bus to and from Lochgilphead.

Many groups and tourist attractions are beginning to re-open, but as life begins to take on a more pre-pandemic feel, the health authorities warn the virus is still with us.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland director of public health, said there had been ‘quite a significant’ increase in Covid cases in the health board area in the first week of August compared to previous weeks.

He said: ‘It has been a very challenging few months for everyone and it is right that the new-found freedoms should be enjoyed. With relaxing of the restrictions and schools about to go back we are, however, expecting a further rise in cases.

‘A number of care homes, businesses and events are continuing to feel the impact of Covid – a reminder that this virus is still here and can still do damage.

Dr Allison added: ‘I am acutely aware the majority of people will want to move forward and we can still do that. We need, however, to be aware of what symptoms to look out for and, if you have them, the importance of isolating immediately and arranging for a PCR test.

‘I’d also encourage LFD testing for those without symptoms which will help us keep on top of those who could have Covid but do not have symptoms.

More than 90 per cent of over-18s in the NHS Highland area have received their first dose, and Dr Allison concluded: ‘The vaccine really is our way out of this pandemic and I hope, when invited, you do decide to get vaccinated.’