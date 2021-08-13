Climate summit for Argyll and Bute

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

An Argyll and Bute environmental action group is to host its own summit in the run up to the UN climate change conference.

Leaders from around the world will be in Glasgow in October for COP26 and Time for Change Argyll and Bute is keen to lead the way with an online climate summit in September.

Based around the themes of food, energy and transport, the meeting will take place on September 2o during the Climate Coalition’s Great Big Green Week, a UK-wide series of events which aim to raise awareness about COP26. Local stakeholders and experts will discuss each theme in question and answer sessions which will also feature political representatives.

Time for Change Argyll and Bute secretary Freya Aitchison said: ‘It should be a great way to connect with people all over Argyll and Bute about the climate crisis and how Argyll and Bute can be part of the solution. It’ll be a hopeful event, a celebration of climate action in our area as well as a time to reflect on what we can do better and faster.’

Tickets for the summit can be booked at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/argyll-bute-climate-summit-tickets-165643992641