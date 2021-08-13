Ardrishaig designer transforms Artmap

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The brochure for this year’s artist trail across Argyll has been transformed by a young designer from Ardrishaig.

Grace Carroll has created a new image for Artmap Argyll Open Studios, an annual event involving artists from all over the region that this year takes place over the last two weekends of August.

The third year student at Glasgow School of Art was approached for the commission by Artmap’s Arthur Ker who said: ‘It was a pleasure to work with Grace on the publicity material for Artmap Argyll Open Studios. The annual event’s red dot trail guides visitors to artists’ studios by a network of numbered red dots and direction arrows and Grace brought a fresh, youthful vision to the project.

‘Her finished designs, using coloured arrows and red dots, capture the essence of the Open Studios experience in simple abstract form. The response from Artmap members to Grace’s designs has been enthusiastically positive.

‘Considering Grace is still a student at Glasgow School of Art, she showed a maturity and professionalism way beyond her years which bodes well for her future career. The fold out leaflet and map was a new format for Artmap and for Grace but she took the challenge in her stride.’

Grace has been mentored since the age of 15 by the Templars Arts and Leisure Centre (TALC) in Tarbert where she trained in conductive screen print and weaving.

Nicole Heidtke from the Tarbert arts centre said: ‘Grace has the ability to solve design problems like a professional combined with the creative struggle of an artist.’

Arthur added: ‘Artmap Argyll thank TALC for suggesting Grace for the project and for the fantastic work they do mentoring young local talent for careers in art and design. We wish Grace all the best for her final year of studies and look forward, hopefully, to working with her again in the future.’

Arthur Ker and Grace Carroll peruse the new Artmap. no_a33artmap01