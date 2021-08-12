Shinty the winner as Oban Celtic squeeze past Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Bullough Cup second round

Oban Celtic 3 – Inveraray 3 (Oban Celtic won 2-1 on penalties)

This rearranged midweek cup tie between the second team of Inveraray and Oban Celtic produced a cracker.

Scheduled for the previous Saturday, the teams agreed to play the Bullough Cup second round – effectively quarter-final – match on Wednesday August 11.

Lochgilphead’s Lachie Wood was the man with the whistle as two teams filled with youth took the field at Mossfield in Oban.

It was the home side which took the lead after just seven minutes through Keegan MacPhee, but Inveraray’s Craig Taylor evened matters half an hour into the first half.

The game may have been all-square as Mr Wood blew to begin the second period, but that would quickly change.

A flurry of goals saw Inveraray take the lead with a goal from Euan Donan two minutes after the re-start. The visitors, though, had the advantage for just seven minutes.

Oban Celtic’s MacPhee fired home his second to level matters, before Scott Burnett gave them the lead at 3-2 less than five minutes later.

Inveraray were not finished, and Craig Tayor stepped up on 71 minutes to make the score 3-3.

Winning the penalty shoot-out 2-1, Oban Celtic clinched their spot in the semi-finals.

Inveraray and Oban Celtic’s players can be proud of their performance on Wednesday night, and the Oban side tweeted afterwards: ‘Brilliant game of shinty between two really young teams going for the win! Shame there had to be a loser, but credit to both clubs for giving youth an opportunity.’

For Celtic, the prospect now lies ahead of a mouth-watering Oban derby semi-final against an impressive Lochside outfit which won the trophy on the previous two occasions it was contested in 2018 and 2019.