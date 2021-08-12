Promise for Red Star despite friendly defeat

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Red Star 1

Blantyre RGM 5

Red Star welcomed high quality opposition to Lochgilphead’s Ropework park in the form of Blantyre RGM from the Central Scottish League.

Despite a positive first half display on Saturday August 7, where the local side missed a hatful of chances, it was the more experienced Blantyre outfit which eventually ran out comfortable winners as they took control in the second half.

Red Star started the match well and forced a number of good chances before Joseph Harper put the home side in front, reacting quickest after a mix-up in the Blantyre backline.

The hosts should have been further ahead, going close with efforts from Aaron Moore and Euan Finlay, who struck the post.

Blantyre drew themselves level from a set piece which was met with a free header.

Star failed to show the same energy after the break and the visitors took advantage of a goalkeeping fumble to take the lead. Blantyre added a further three goals in the next 20 minutes to put themselves in command at 1-4 up.

The game could have been made interesting late on, but Aaron Moore could only divert an effort wide and it was Blantyre who finished the scoring with a late effort to make the final score 1-5.

Red Star manager Colin Weir has been using pre-season to blood some of the youngsters coming through from the 2004s side, with several of the boys acquitting themselves well as they make the move into adult football.

On Saturday August 14, Red Star begin their Centenary Cup group section at the Ropework when they play Cardross. Kick-off 2pm.