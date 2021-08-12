Pedal-power on trial for businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Businesses across Mid Argyll have been invited to trial a new mode of transport to reduce their carbon footprint.

At a taster session hosted by the Multiple Sclerosis Centre Argyll on Thursday August 5, a variety of organisations took to the road on electric cargo bikes.

The large, electric-powered cycles were made available by Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT) and offered to businesses to try out for up to a month.

Cargo bikes are being hailed as a zero carbon alternative to a car or small van as they have a storage area and can cover up to 50 miles on a single charge.

The ACT Now project is inviting all Mid Argyll businesses and organisations to trial an electric cargo bike.

There is a choice of two models. These cargo bikes have huge potential as a zero carbon alternative to a car or small van.

A spokesperson from ACT said: ‘The electric cargo bikes are a great move forward in sustainable deliveries, especially in towns and cities that have plans to significantly reduce carbon emissions. They can get through congested environments with ease.’

As well as these bikes with electric pedal assistance, ACT has free upcycled bicycles available to encourage people to commute by bike to and from work.

Details about how to apply for the ‘Bikes Back to the Community’ scheme are available on the ACT website www.act-now.org.uk.

Act Now is funded by the Scottish Government’s Climate Challenge Fund.

MS Argyll outreach worker Claire Cameron cycling with a precious cargo – her niece Eilidh Cameron and nephew Rhys Chamberlain. no_a33ecargobikes01