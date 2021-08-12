News from the districts – August 13, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Isle of Gigha

Gigha’s long-serving nurse has donned her blue uniform for the final time.

Anne Shaw worked her final day as Gigha’s senior community nurse on July 29, after more than 22 years on the island.

The event was marked with an emotional piping tribute and a socially distanced gathering of islanders to pay tribute to Anne’s long and dedicated service.

Flowers, cards and gifts were presented by children Ella Park, Syd Vipurs, Matthew Sheriff, Brogan Bannatyne and Martha and Maisie Teale, with John Martin toasting Anne’s commitment to Gigha.

Anne Shaw’s retirement surprise was an emotional event. Anne arrived on Gigha in 1999 to cover maternity leave and is first to say she is glad for the longest ‘pregnancy’ in history!

Although asking on her first day where the Marks & Spencer supermarket was, Anne simply ‘got’ Gigha and has been an active member of the community since.

Retirement has been well earned. After a nursing career spanning more than 49 years, Anne, who is married to Tom, is looking forward to putting her feet up.

The islanders said: ‘Enjoy your retirement Anne. It’s well deserved.’

PIC:

Flowers, cards and gifts were presented to Anne Shaw by Gigha children. NO_c32anneshaw01

Campbeltown

Demolition work on a ‘dilapidated and dangerous’ listed building in Campbeltown town centre has been approved by council chiefs.

The Old Courthouse, a B-listed building on Bolgam Street, was the subject of an application by Kilkerran Developments Limited.

A planning application for the site, including building residential accommodation, is also under consideration by Argyll and Bute Council planning officers.

As it stands, no objections have been received to the application and neither were any received to the application for listed building consent.

A council planning officer said in a report: ‘The proposal is for the redevelopment of the site to accommodate a complex of buildings around an inner courtyard, reflecting the layout and design of the previous Old Courthouse arrangement which itself was a mid-19th century redevelopment.

Dalmally

Dalmally residents are being reminded they only have until Friday August 13 if they wish to lodge a protest against proposed new pylons.

The community council is already among objectors to the Creag Dhubh to Dalmally 275kV connection.

Fliers listing eight grounds for objecting are circulating urging people to respond to Scottish and Southern Electricity Network’s (SSEN) proposals and to get a copy of the energy provider’s consultation booklet – available from the shop at Glenview or online.

Feedback forms from the consultation booklet can be posted off or views can also be made known online via ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/argyll-and-kintyre-275kv-strategy or by contacting Community Liaison Manager Helen Batey at Helen.batey@sse.com by email.

SSEN says the overhead line it is proposing will connect to the existing transmission network to the east of Dalmally via a new substation and will avoid the need to connect to the existing Dalmally substation and existing overhead line that already runs through the village.

Colintraive

As the upper Loch Fyne skiff entered the water at Strachur – read all about it elsewhere in this edition – another St Ayles skiff slipped quietly into the Kyles of Bute just down the road.

The Col Glen Boat Club skiff ‘St Modan’ was launched on Saturday August 7 at Colintraive.

The idea of building a skiff for Colintraive and Glendaruel was first proposed in 2017 and a year later work began. After plenty of hard work by volunteers, interrupted by a pandemic, the skiff is ready for use.

The launch was followed by a popular taster session for people aged 14 and over.

PIC:

no_a33ColGlenSkiff01