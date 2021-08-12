Making music together at Lochside

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The creative juices were flowing this week in Lochgilphead at a workshop designed to collaborate with groups across Argyll.

People supported by Lochside, formerly known as Lochgilphead Resource Centre, played instruments including equinox drums, chime bars and rain sticks to create a new piece of music that will be showcased alongside work by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services and groups in Campbeltown and on Mull.

Over five days this week the workshops, run by the Hear My Music charity, were enjoyed by Lochside’s budding musicians and staff.

Iain MacDougall and Iain Dettmer are supported by the centre and on Monday they formed a band with Hear My Music’s Emily Carr-Martin and Patsy Reid.

Iain said: ‘I love music, my favourite is Scottish music. It’s amazing to be part of a band and writing new music.’

Lochside senior development worker Shirley Nicholson played along with the newly formed band. She said: ‘It’s about everyone working together. There’s a joy about playing music like this and everyone is achieving so much in creating something new.’

Patsy explained that a lot of their workshops have been online over the last year so she welcomed the chance to work in person at Lochside.

‘It actually feels strange, but really good, to be here, working in person with everyone and getting away from the screen, but there are advantages we’ve discovered during the pandemic. We will be able to continue relationships with people all over Scotland more easily now that we know we can work together well on video chats.’

Iain MacDougall and Iain Dettmer get with the beat at Lochside. 51_a33lochside03