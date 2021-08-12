Iain MacArthur wins James Mundell Open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Glenralloch course was in superb condition for the James Mundell Memorial Open.

On Saturday August 7 a total of 33 members and visitors gathered for the Tarbert Golf Club event. The golf was of a high standard, with two of Argyll’s finest players – Bobby Willan and Steven Gilmour – returning one-under-par 65s to head the scratch event; Tarbert’s John MacNab returned 72 as did Graham Hill from Kyles of Bute Golf Club.

Iain MacArthur, who has been playing his way into the season, proved he was the man to beat when he returned 76-16 for nett 60 to take the club house lead. Lewis Preston came second on 64 by virtue of the better inward half. Fellow member Jamie Stuart was third, edging out former dooker Allan Blair by virtue of the better last six holes, both players finishing on 64.

The longest drive went to Steven Gilmour with Gordon Whyte closest to the pin at the eighth.

Many thanks to those who supported the event, particularly the Lochgilphead and Kyles members and former Dookers who travelled a fair distance.

This Saturday, August 14, sees Dodies Cup being held at Glenralloch.