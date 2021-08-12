Golfing harmony at Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Sunday saw couples take to the Lochgilphead golf course to compete for the Harmony Trophy, originally sponsored by The Fraser McGlynn Trio.

Competition was fierce, not to mention the challenge of the weather – but players were fortunate to pick a dry time window within an otherwise showery day.

Scoring was superb, with the pairing of Douglas Whyte and Susie McLean returning a superb score of 48 points beating Jim and Ele Hunter by six points.

Refreshments were provided in the clubhouse following the competition where the usual ‘if onlys’ featured here and there in the chat.

The Lochgilphead Ladies Open will be held on Sunday August 22 and tee times are filling fast. Contact Ele Hunter on 07714 233006 if you would like to play.

PIC:

Susie McLean and Douglas Whyte beat Jim and Ele Hunter by six points to win the Harmony Trophy. no_a33GilpGolf_Harmony01