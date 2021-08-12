Eyes and ears wanted to fight rural crime

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A crime-fighting charity is looking for anonymous information as rural areas continue to suffer at the hands of criminals.

Crimestoppers issued a fresh appeal for the public’s help in the wake of a new NFU Mutual report highlighting crime levels in rural areas during the pandemic.

In the year to April 2021, Crimestoppers received nearly 2,700 anonymous reports about rural crime across the UK.

Despite a 14 per cent increase on the year before, it is believed a number of incidents are not being reported, prompting the charity to launch an awareness-raising campaign to encourage more people to speak up.

Information has been received on crimes including the illegal hunting of deer and game; tradesmen burying asbestos under earth mounds and the theft of plant and machinery from farms and building sites.

In its latest published claims statistics, rural insurer NFU Mutual estimates countryside theft last year cost Scotland £1.7m.

Crimestoppers has been working with the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime, Mitie and Neighbourhood Watch to help raise the profile of rural crime through its four-week UK campaign.

Key themes will be wildlife crime, environmental crime and theft, all of which have a harmful impact on rural communities.

The campaign will initially focus on wildlife hunting and poaching, with advice on how to spot the signs and prevention tips.

Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland at Crimestoppers, said: ‘Our charity knows how damaging crime in the countryside can be to communities, rural businesses, farmers, wildlife and the environment.

‘By telling us anonymously what you know, whether you live or are visiting rural areas, your information can make all the difference.

‘A team of professionals working at our charity’s UK contact centre anonymise all information received – to ensure the person giving the details is never identified – before passing it on to police to investigate. Your voice really can make a difference. Working together, we can help protect our precious countryside and rural environment, communities and business from the harm caused by these criminal gangs.’

To report rural crime anonymously, visit crimestoppers-uk.org and fill in a simple and secure anonymous online form or call 0800 555 111 at any time of the day or night. In an emergency, always call 999.