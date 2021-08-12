Announcements – August 13, 2021

MARRIAGES

LANG – BROWN –

At Portavadie on Saturday, July 24, 2021 Craig, son of Dougie and Mandy to Cheryl, daughter of Kenny and Andrea. A special day.

TAYLOR – MCPHEE – Both families are delighted to announce the marriage on August 3, 2021 at Seamill Hydro Hotel by the Rev. Gary McIntyre of Suzanne, daughter of Logan and Frances Taylor of Cambuslang to Alasdair John, son of Alasdair and Fiona McPhee, Campbeltown. A wonderful day.

DEATHS

CLARK – Peacefully at the Perth Royal Infirmary, Perthshire, on August 3, 2021, Mary Jean Graham Scally, in her 77th year, The Paddock, Muchart, Clackmannanshire, dearly beloved wife of the late John Reginald Clark and a deeply loved mum, nanny and aunt. A shining light who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Mary’s funeral will take place on Saturday, August 14. The cortege will leave the Highland Parish at 11.30 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Mary may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing. Family flowers only please.

COLLETT – Peacefully at home, 17 Glenside, Campbeltown, on August 7, 2021, Agnes McLellan Scally, in her 89th year, loving partner of the late Jamie, dearly beloved mum of Elizabeth, George, Martha, Marlene, Wilma, Fiona and Margaret and a loving granny and great-granny.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

WAREHAM – John, Mary and Eddy would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of condolences on the passing of Mum (Peggy). Our special thanks to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professionalism and attention to detail, Rev. William Crossan for the personal and uplifting service at home and at the graveside, Campbeltown hospital staff and community nurses and to all who took the time to pay their respects on her final journey to kilkerran cemetery, it was very much appreciated by the family.

IN MEMORIAMS

BLACK – Treasured memories of Gilbert, a dearly loved husband, father and papa, passed away August 15, 2017.

Remembered with a song in our hearts.

– Love from Jean and family.

BROWN – In loving memory of Duncan, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who passed away August 11, 2020.

Loved, missed and remembered every day.

– From family at home and away.

LANG – Precious memories of David, sadly passed away August 16, 2020.

Loved and remembered always

Forever in our thoughts

– Love Catherine and family.

MACLENNAN – In loving memory of our much loved mum, Elizabeth, died August 12, 1985.

We have never stopped loving you.

We have just learned to live without you.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren, Laurene and families xxx

MCKENZIE – Alexander (Sandy). Remembering Sandy with love on the 16th anniversary of his death on Aug 11, 2005.

– Jane, girls and family xxx

MORRISON – In loving memory of my dear fiancé Murdo, who died August 13, 2009.

Your hand I cannot touch

Or your face I cannot see

But you are in the sunshine

And the soft breeze touching me

The golden threads not broken

And the bond we share remains

And will hold forever until we meet again.

– Annie.

SCOTT – In loving memory of Donald who passed away August 15, 2011. Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Archie, Fiona, Calum and families.