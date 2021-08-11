Argyll farmers meet politicians

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

New farming entrants Ricky and Kirsten Rennie of Garvachy Farm, Minard, last week hosted a meeting between local NFU Scotland board members and politicians.

In a welcome first on-farm gathering since the pandemic, union members representing Argyll and the Islands met with two of the region’s MSPs on Wednesday August 4.

Argyll and Bute constituency MSP Jenni Minto (SNP) and Ariane Burgess, Highlands and Islands regional MSP of the Scottish Green Party discussed a range of topics with the farmers present.

Issues aired included the impacts of white-tailed eagles; how farmers and crofters respond to the climate and biodiversity crises; the development of future support schemes and how to support agricultural activity on the west coast.

Lucy Sumsion, NFU Scotland regional manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: ‘Thank you to Jenni Minto MSP and Ariane Burgess MSP for taking the time to meet with members.’

PIC:

A welcome on-farm meeting took place at Garvachy. no_a33NFUS_Garvachy01