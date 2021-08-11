Argyll and Bute pupils exceed national averages

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Secondary pupils across Argyll and Bute received their exam results this week – and figures show the region has performed better than the Scottish average.

Figures for Argyll and Bute this year show the following pass rates:

National 5: 87.33 per cent – 1.5 per cent above the national average.

Higher: 90.15 per cent – 2.9 per cent above the national average.

Advanced Highers: 91.41 per cent – 1.2 per cent above the national average.

All 10 secondary schools maintained their 100 per cent pass rate for National 4 – 13.9 per cent better than the Scotland-wide average.

This year’s results were marked using the Alternative Certification Model (ACM), originally developed for National 5 courses in response to the cancellation of exams.

The ACM was later expanded to cover Higher and Advanced Higher assessments.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, said: ‘Congratulations to every one of our senior pupils who received their exam results today. I never cease to be amazed by the talent and ability shown by our young people here in Argyll and Bute.

‘The last 18 months have been a difficult and uncertain time for everyone but our young people, with the support of their parents and teachers, have overcome any barriers and continued to work hard to achieve success. Their commitment and sheer determination to do well has clearly paid off and I am delighted for them.

‘I know there will be some young people who might be a bit disappointed because they perhaps didn’t get the results they had hoped for, but I want them to know that help and support is available. Exam results are only one way of progressing onto positive destinations.

‘There are many, many ways that young people can access appropriate pathways into work, even if they didn’t get the grades they wanted. Should anyone need further support or advice, I would urge them to get in touch with their school in the first instance.’