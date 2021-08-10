Announcements – 6th August, 2021

BIRTH

WELCH – Christina and Jonathan are delighted to announce the arrival of Lottie Mary on July 14, 2021. A beautiful wee sister to Archie and Millie. A new granddaughter to Karen and David, Ardrishaig and Lena and Archie, Castleton.

DEATH

BLACK – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Glasgow, on August 3, 2021, Billy Black, in his 78th year, of 10 Peddie Bank, Lochgilphead. Beloved Husband of Alice; much loved father of Alison and Willie and a much respected father-in-law of David and Christine. A dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 10.30am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in Billy’s memory to St. Margaret’s Church Fund.

PHEELY – Peacefully at home, on July 30, 2021, Chris Pheely in his 76th year of Rosemount, Pier Road, Tarbert. Beloved partner of Connie Laing. Adored dad of Sharon, Tracy and Brenda. Dear brother of Margaret, Michael and the late Jean, Brian and Linda. Cherished grandad and great- grandad. Respected father-in-law of Ian, Kevin and Enver. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 10 at 1pm at the Main Chapel, Mortonhall Crematorium, Edinburgh. All family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations in memory of Chris, can be made directly to Marie Curie Mid-Argyll and The Dochas Centre, Lochgilphead or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

FERGUSON – Janet and family of the late Peter Ferguson would like to sincerely thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following the sad loss of Peter. Special thanks to Campbeltown hospital and district nurses who supported and comforted Peter in his final days at home, extended thanks to Mairi McMillan (podiatry) for many years of excellent care. Thanks to Carr Gomm care team, Rev. William Crossan for a beautiful service and to T A Blair’s funeral service for making everything run so smoothly.

Finally thanks to everyone who lined the route to pay their respects, it was much appreciated by the family.

MACLEAN – Roselyn and family of the late Calum MacLean would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many flowers, cards, home baking and expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of Calum. Special thanks to Dr Toledo for the exceptional care and time taken with Calum. Maggie Wilkinson, the community nurses and the nurses in Campbeltown Hospital, angels everyone. Also to Rev William Crossan for his personalised service at the graveside. To Kenny, Kelly and the staff at Blair’s undertakers for the professional service and compassion at this difficult time to me. The Argyll Arms Hotel for the lovely afternoon tea. Finally to those many people who paid their respects at the graveside and on the route to Kilkerran cemetery, it gave comfort to see so many there. Anyone who would like to make a donation in memory of Calum can choose a cancer charity of their choice.

SCOTT – The family of the late Marion (Maisie) Scott would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and the cards received following the sad loss of Maisie, special thanks to Rev William Crossan for his comforting words at the graveside, to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their care and thoughtful attention to detail and to those who came to pay their respects along the route to Kilkerran Cemetery and at the Cemetery.

SINCLAIR – Iain, Peter, Margaret and family would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and support received following the sad loss of Nance. Special thanks to all staff at Tarbert Medical Practice, the Tarbert Home Care team, Carr Go mm carers, Naomi and Tanya, and all family, friends and the community for the kind care and attention received, enabling Nance to remain at home over the last two years. Heartfelt thanks also to Rev Lyn Peden for her kind words and comforting service at the graveside, and for providing transport enabling Iain to join the cortège and attend the service. To Stan Lupton and his staff for their professionalism, care and compassion, Council staff at the cemetery, Fyne Flowers for the beautiful floral tributes, John Hunt for his excellent piping, and all the people from Tarbert and further afield who came along to pay their respects along the route to Carrick cemetery. Thanks also to everyone who expressed their condolences on All Things Tarbert. Donations, if desired, in loving memory of Nance, for Tarbert Church of Scotland, Property Restoration Fund, can be sent to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors, Loch Awe House, Barmore Road, Tarbert, Argyll, PA29 6TW.

IN MEMORIAMS

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear Dad, Robert, died August 9, 2004.

Your life was a blessing

Your memory a treasure

You are loved beyond words

And missed beyond measure

Loved and remembered every day.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine and Brian, Robert and Lesley, Grant and Stephanie.

MCNEILL – In loving memory of John, a beloved husband, father and father-in-law, who passed August 5, 2020.

So sadly missed.

– Fay, Douglas and Bunty, Tarbert and Inverness.