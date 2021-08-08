Police report – August 7, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Abusive behaviour

About 8.10pm on Sunday August 1, police received a report of a man allegedly being abusive to a man and a woman on Argyll Street, Lochgiplhead. Police attended and a 48-year-old man was charged with the offence. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving

A 59-year-old man was arrested at Carsaig carpark near Tayvallich for allegedly failing to provide a breath specimen at the roadside after his vehicle was reported to police owing to the manner of its driving. The incident happened at 9.15pm on Tuesday July 27. A blood test was taken prior to any report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of undertaking

On Tuesday July 27 about 7pm in Kilmichael Glassary, a man made a report to police of a woman allegedly breaking the conditions of her undertaking. A 63-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and charged with the offence. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Failure to report an accident

A car was damaged when it was hit by another vehicle in the Tesco carpark in Lochgilphead, round 3.20pm on Wednesday July 28. A red Mitsubishi, while parked, was hit by a vehicle, believed to be a silver van, causing damage, before it was driven away without leaving details. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.