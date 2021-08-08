Pandemic leads to reduction in reported crime in Mid Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A sharp drop in crime in Mid Argyll has been attributed to Covid-related restrictions.

The Scottish Police’s most recent crime figures report that the number of crimes and offences are down 21.6 per cent across Argyll and Bute and West Dunbartonshire compared with the same period last year.

Sergeant Matthew Shaw of Lochgilphead police said: ‘During lockdown, we saw many crime types reduce.

‘Businesses and annual movement patterns that traditionally cause increased demand for the police service in this area, such as the weekend night time economy from pubs and influx of holiday makers during the Summer, did not occur due to restrictions on movement and temporary closures on such businesses. Consequently, demand types associated with these two examples, such as unruly behaviour through intoxication or road traffic incidents, were seen to reduce.’

With many Covid-related restrictions due to be lifted on Monday police are anticipating changes to how crime impacts on communities.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor added: ‘As restrictions ease, we will continue to report on changes to the policing requirements of communities and the challenge of maintaining higher detection rates in the context of reported crime, which is closer to pre-pandemic levels.’