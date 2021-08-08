Letters to the editor – August 6, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Counting butterflies

Sir,

On behalf of the Butterfly Conservation organisation I am making an urgent appeal for your readers’ help to count the UK’s butterflies.

The 2021 Big Butterfly Count is well under way and we are urging the UK’s citizen scientists to help us understand how the year’s weather is affecting some of our favourite insect species.

More than 100,000 butterfly counts have been submitted since the Big Butterfly Count launched on 16th July but, with a week of counting to go, more data is needed.

Butterfly Conservation’s current records show that many species of butterflies, including some well-known favourites such as the Red Admiral, Small Tortoiseshell and Comma are down in number following a cold and wet spring.

Taking part requires you to spend 15 minutes in any outdoor space counting the amount and type of butterflies – and some days flying moths – you see. It is easy to do and the more people who do it, the greater the benefits to our understanding of nature and how to help it. It’s easy to upload the results either through the free app or via www.bigbutterflycount.org.

By taking part in the Big Butterfly Count you are making a real contribution to science and our understanding of how climate change and habitat loss are affecting these species.

Sunburn’s cancer risk

Sir,

Cancer Research is urging readers to enjoy the warm weather safely as new figures have revealed that around four in 10 Scots say they are more likely to protect their skin abroad than in the UK.

According to the YouGov survey, which asked people in Scotland about their behaviour in the sun, a fifth of adults said they are planning to spend more time outside in the sun in the UK this year compared to a usual summer. And with almost a third saying they’ve been sunburnt in the UK over the last 12 months, being safe in the sun is vitally important.

Whether on holiday or doing everyday activities, it’s important to protect skin by covering up, seeking shade and regularly applying sunscreen.

It’s so important that everyone remembers to protect themselves this summer. Avoid getting caught out by checking the UV index on the weather forecast or online. If it’s three or above it’s time to think about sun safety, especially if you have light or fair coloured skin or burn easily.

Whatever you are doing, remember the three-step method to enjoy the warm weather safely: cover up, seek shade and regularly apply sunscreen.

For more information and tips on sun safety visit cruk.org/sunsafety.

Virtual festival for carers

Sir,

The Scottish Young Carers Festival will sadly not go ahead in its usual format in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic. This would have been the festival’s 14th year, providing young carers with a much needed break from their caring responsibilities. Young carers provide unpaid care for a family member or a friend, who is ill, frail, disabled or has mental health or addiction problems.

Carers Trust Scotland and the Scottish Government have been working with young carers and their services to continue the delivery of an online festival, and have responded to young carers’ feedback from last year to make this year’s festival the best it can be.

Scottish Government funding is providing more than £100,000 for Carers Trust Scotland to administer a small-grant scheme to eligible young carer services. These services will be able to apply for funding to provide fun and respite to the young carers they support. The outcomes of this scheme are broad to ensure that services can take a local, tailor-made approach in supporting their young people and provide meaningful respite in a safe way.

Furthermore, Carers Trust Scotland will bring the fun to young people through our online Festival activity. On Tuesday 3 August, the Scottish Young Carers Festival 2021 webpage will launch, where young carers can access over 40 pre-recorded workshops. These will cover a whole range of topics including Just Fun, Life Skills and Self-Care, at the request of young carers. There will be the opportunity for young carers to take part in dozens of activities including; mindfulness, magic, comedy, arts and crafts, and learning a language.

For more information about the Scottish Young Carers Festival, please visit: carers.org/scottish-young-carers-festival