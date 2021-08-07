New showcase for Argyll produce

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A new marketplace has been created for food produced throughout southern Argyll, thanks to a substantial grant.

The Southern Argyll Food-hub is a new project that will be run by the Tayvallich shop and cafe with funding from the Regional Food Fund. The hub will promote and sell locally produced food online and in the Tayvallich shop and cafe.

The £5,000 grant will fund promotional materials and events as well as a new website designed to promote and provide information about the products.

‘The idea for the food-hub was born after realising there wasn’t a market to support produce from southern Argyll,’ explained Nicolas Mes, who runs the cafe and shop with his wife Zelda.

Zelda added: ‘It’s about promoting an ethos of customers knowing where their food comes from, saving food miles, supporting local business and working towards sustainable growth.

‘The producers we’re working with include Hinba coffee from Oban, Diverse Preserve jams from Brigend, meat from Little Keills, milk from Wee Isle Diary and bread from Knapdale Artisanal Bakery.’

The first showcase event for the food-hub will coincide with the Artmap open studios week from Friday August 20 to 28.

A stall providing samples and information on the produce as well as about the benefits of eating local, seasonal food will be set up in Tayvallich.

‘We want to promote our local food to international tourists, but we’d also like to provide an example for local producers from other neglected rural regions,’ said Zelda.

The Regional Food Fund is delivered by the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership with funding from the Scottish Government.

