Lifesaving new role for Cairnbaan phone box

A new lease of life has been given to Cairnbaan’s old phone box in the hope it will provide vital first aid in the case of a medical emergency.

A defibrillator has been installed inside the phone box at Lock Eight on the Crinan canal after telecoms company BT handed it over to Cairnbaan residents.

After the community took ownership of the phone box, engineering firm AmcoGiffen, which has been working to replace the canal locks during the last few months, offered to cover the cost of refurbishing it. Their donation funded the purchase of the defibrillator and signs and paid for painters to restore the box to its original bright red.

As part of their Save a British Icon and Save Lives campaign, which promotes the installation of defibrillators in old phone boxes, the Community Heartbeat Trust will offer training on its use to residents.

Siobhan Canavan said: ‘It is a welcome addition to the life of the canal, its residents and canal users on foot, bicycles boats, paddleboards and canoes or even in a pram.’

Cairnbaan residents Siobhan Canavan and Maureen Brankin with AmcoGiffen senior site agent Gordon Paterson at the old phone box which now houses a defibrillator. no_a32cairnbanhub01