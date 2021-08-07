Glorious conditions in Tarbert for ladies’ July medal
Tarbert Golf Club’s ladies gathered on Sunday July 25 for the July Medal, which was played in glorious weather conditions.
Joanne Kerr took the honours with a nett 58, followed by Rona Young and Georgie Dickson on 65.
On Monday August 2 the ladies played for the Columba Pairs which was won by Helen Samborek and Frances Hardie.
This weekend is the turn of the men when the James Mundell Memorial Open takes place on Saturday August 7. The entry fee is £10 and can be booked via the Scottish Golf App.
PIC
Columba pairs winners Helen Samborek and Frances Hardie. no_a32tarbertladiesgolf