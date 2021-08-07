Cash for Lochgilphead’s historic buildings

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead’s historic buildings and shopfronts are set to get a makeover with the launch of a new grant scheme to help building owners carry out repairs.

The small repairs grant is part of the £1.6million Lochgilphead conservation area regeneration scheme and includes money for the reinstatement of traditional features on shopfronts as well as repair work on private homes on parts of Argyll Street, Poltalloch Street and Lochnell Street.

Businesses and homeowners within this area can apply for grants for repairs to roofs, chimneys, leadwork, guttering, doors and windows. The grant also includes communal repairs to tenement properties that are overseen by an owners association.

Argyll and Bute Council’s policy lead for business, regeneration and commercial development Coumcillor Alastair Redman said: ‘The small repairs grant is a welcome boost to regeneration works already happening in the town following extensive public realm improvements to the town centre and the current works at the Front Green.

‘We have seen first-hand the positive benefits heritage-led regeneration projects can bring with improvements leading to new business opening, employment opportunities and people choosing to live here. This is a great opportunity for historic building owners to get help with repair costs. ‘

Details on how to apply for one of the grants can be found at https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/lochgilphead-cars-grants