Tourism boom threatened by staff shortages

Many Argyll hospitality businesses are being prevented from capitalising on increasing numbers of international visitors as they can’t get staff.

It was announced this week that tourists from the European Union and the United States will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in the UK if they are double vaccinated.

While welcoming the easing of restrictions, businesses in Mid Argyll have expressed their frustrations to the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Loch Fyne Oysters managing director Cameron Brown said: ‘Loch Fyne Oysters is delighted by this very welcome news. Staycationers and day trippers have made this a very busy season for us and our June and July revenues have been around 20 per cent higher than 2019.

‘However, because we were closed for most of the first half of the year we have a lot of catching up to do. As this change has happened later on in the season, we’re hoping it may extend our busy season into October.

‘However, as with many other businesses in Argyll, we are finding it very difficult to attract new staff and this has had an impact on our business. Opening times for our restaurant and oyster bar have therefore been limited to 12pm to 5pm and this is very frustrating indeed.’

Similar concerns were expressed this week by co-owner of the Tayvallich Inn, Kathryn Masson, who welcomed the easing of restrictions, but explained the inn will remain at its Covid-restricted capacity, even though the law now allows them to host many more customers.

‘Although we have the capacity to seat 240 people in a day, we are currently restricting our total to 140 per day and will have to keep to that, I’m afraid.’

Kathryn explained that although all their furloughed staff came back to work when the inn re-opened, many will soon be heading back to college and university.

‘We have advertised for staff, but have had no response,’ she said. ‘Recruiting here is always difficult, but just now seems to be worse than usual. We have always tried to keep recruitment local but we’re struggling now.’

Kathryn added she and her staff are constantly having to turn customers away.

‘It’s really difficult,’ she said. ‘People can see we have empty tables and don’t understand why we can’t book them in. We simply don’t have the capacity in the kitchen or front of house to meet the demand we have from potential customers.’

The high demand that has come from so-called staycationers has been noticed throughout the region over the last few weeks.

Frances Ryan, co-owner of the Crinan Hotel, said: ‘So far this year, since we opened, every room has been full every night. This is something that normally only happens on Hogmanay so it seems to be a definite change in guests, many of whom had never visited this area. Fortunately we’ve had full sun and very few midges most days which has made it a pleasure for them.

‘We have been very lucky to have a loyal group of mainly local students who come to work here every year, however, we are always looking for extra help from local part-timers and will certainly be finding it more difficult when the university term begins.’

With the visitor economy worth more than £440 million to Argyll and Bute, the ability to cater for guests is crucial.

Visit Scotland regional director David Adams McGilp said: ‘International visitors are an important market for Scottish tourism and we look forward to welcoming back those that are now able to travel to Scotland. Pre-Covid, the international market counted for a fifth of overnight visits to Scotland and its expenditure was worth £2.5 billion to the visitor economy.

‘The relaxation of these restrictions will provide a welcome boost to tourism businesses as they continue to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic. However, it is important all visitors to Scotland, whether domestic or international, stay vigilant, continue to follow the latest Scottish Government advice and remain respectful of local communities and our natural assets, while enjoying the spectacular offering we have.’

The Tayvallich Inn is struggling to meet demand due to staff shortages. no_a32TayvallichInn

Crinan Hotel has welcomed the tourism boom. no_a06CrinanHotel01