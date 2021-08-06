The Waverley returns to Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The historic Waverley paddle steamer is returning to Ardrishaig after a 20-year absence.

On Saturday August 15, the famous ship will stop in Adrishaig as part of the 2021 cruising programme.

The visit will allow travellers to retrace royal steps as the route from Glasgow to Adrishaig was taken by Queen Victoria and her family as they sailed through the canal in the 1800s.

Revenue and Regeneration Director at Scottish Canals David Blair said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the Waverley back to Adrishaig for the first time in 20 years. Across the canal network, we are celebrating Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters and this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Waverley launch.

‘This is a perfect opportunity to return to the gateway of the Crinan Canal and allow our

visitors to see the wonderful transformation that has taken place in Adrishaig over the last few years.’

The ship’s arrival, expected to be at 3.15pm, will be celebrated at the Egg Shed, Ardrishaig, with cakes, refreshments and craft stalls.

Waverley Excursions General Manager Paul Semple explained the significance of the visit: ‘Waverley has a special connection with Ardrishaig in that her first public sailing in preservation on May 24 1975 was from Glasgow to Ardrishaig.

‘The sailing on that occasion was arranged by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society and this year’s cruise is also a charter by the society. There will be some people aboard this year who were also there in 1975.

‘Calls to Ardrishaig by Waverley were never regular but seen as special sailings and it would be good to make Ardrishaig a feature each season with the permission of Scottish Canals. While the call this year is to offer passengers time ashore, there is scope in future years to board passengers and offer a cruise in upper Loch Fyne.’

PIC

The Waverley’s visit to Ardrishaig in 1975.

photograph John Goss PSPS Collection. no_a32waverleyArdrishaig