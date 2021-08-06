Screen machine’s Argyll tour boosted by restrictions easing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

As it continues its summer tour of Argyll and the Islands Scotland’s Screen Machine’s owner has welcomed Monday’s lifting of Covid restrictions.

The change to physical distancing rules will allow cinemas across Scotland to operate without physical distancing measures, including the popular mobile cinema which is now in its 22nd year.

Regional Screen Scotland which owns and operates the Screen Machine mobile cinema has, however, consulted with audiences and decided to retain some physical distancing in its facility for the next two months. The company will sell a maximum of 60 seats per viewing, which is 75 per cent of the Screen Machine’s capacity.

Regional Screen Scotland director Robert Livingston said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to welcome more folk to our screenings. Since the reduction to one metre distancing last month we’ve already seen a very warm response from audiences, and with a lot

of great movies in the pipeline, we’re glad that more people will be able to come and enjoy them.’

Screen Machine receives funding from Creative Scotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Caledonian MacBrayne.