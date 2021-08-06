Help sought to count mink numbers in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A bid to bring water voles back to Argyll’s wetlands has begun in Knapdale.

A fleet of small rafts has been floated on lochs as conservationists try to assess the prevalence of the mammal’s biggest predator with a view to establishing the feasibility of a water vole reintroduction to the area.

The American mink is one reason the water vole population has declined by about 90 per cent over recent years and no reintroduction of water voles can begin until the mink population is controlled.

Heart of Argyll Wildlife spokesman Pete Creech said: ‘Mink are not native to the UK and as such have a detrimental effect on lots of our wildlife as they are opportunistic predators and will eat anything they can catch. They have had a particularly devastating affect on our water vole populations UK wide.’

He explained water voles are integral to our wetlands and by eating different sedges they create more diversity, more flowers and more pollen.

With support from the Highlands and Islands Environment Foundation the mink rafts have been created to track the number of mink.

Pete explained how they work: ‘The rafts have a damp clay plate inside the green tunnel. Mink are inquisitive creatures so will walk through the tunnel investigating and leave their footprints in the clay.

‘We can then assess the presence of any mink in that area where the rafts are placed and if necessary a trap can be inserted into the green box part in place of the clay.’

Pete and his colleagues are also checking to see what voles there are currently in Argyll and have found evidence of some on islands on Loch Craignish. The conservationists try to track the number of voles by walking the areas where they were last seen.

‘We look for evidence of latrines, burrows and the little lawns they make when they crop grass,’ Pete said.

A successful water vole reintroduction has recently been completed in the Trossachs and saw 1,000 water voles reintroduced to areas across the Cowal and Trossachs forest district. The project covers 110 kilometres and has resulted in water vole colonies being found up to 12 kilometres from their original release sites.

In the hope of a similarly successful outcome in Knapdale, the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation is hoping the public will come on board.

Pete said: ‘We’d love to hear from members of the public who have any evidence of the presence of mink in Argyll. They can get in touch at info@heartofargyllwildlife.org.’

