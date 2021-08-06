Beating the drum for fun at Lochside

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A generous donation from Loch Fyne pipe band will have everyone at Lochside resource centre moving to a new beat.

The pipe band decided to give a bass drum, carrying harness and bass beaters to the Lochgilphead facility after the band received funding for new drums.

Flora Currie, who is one of the people supported at Lochside said: ‘The drum’s wonderful, I’m so excited I can hardly speak. I’m delighted with it.’

Flora was speaking as she was handed the drum by lead drummer Brian Hastings, who volunteers at Lochside said: ‘The band got a grant from Cour Community Windfarm for some new drums and took the decision to offer our old bass drum to the centre.

‘We are delighted to do this and we hope that Flora and other clients will be able to make good use of this drum. We are a community band so it’s nice to be able to help another community organisation.’

Senior development worker at Lochside Shirley Nicholson said: ‘We are so grateful to the pipe band. They have always given us so much support and we really appreciate the connection we have with them, particularly with Brian whose volunteering here has been so appreciated. The drum is a brilliant donation and everybody is eager to get a shot of it.’