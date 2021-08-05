Tarbert war memorial fund exceeds all expectations

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The generosity of people from Tarbert and beyond will mean more renovations to the war memorial than originally planned.

The fundraising campaign to have the cenotaph cleaned exceeded its target by almost 200 per cent and now the community will be asked to decide what further improvements they would like to see.

Fundraiser Rowena Dennis explained: ‘I raised the funds for the cleaning through Go Fund Me.

‘Approximately £500 was required to fund the cleaning, but the community kept on donating and we currently have £1,400 in the fund. Cleaning is under way by the local stone mason and it looks fabulous already.

‘With regards to the remainder of the funds, we have taken inspiration from a number of war memorials around Argyll and we are waiting for quotes for various additions and modernisations that are possible and appropriate. Once we have at least a couple of options and prices, I will go back to the community with a poll to gauge the preferences of the people who donated.’

The restoration has been timed to have the war memorial looking its best for its service of rededication on Saturday August 7. There will be a parade from Fish Quay to the monument at 2pm.

Tarbert War Memorial has been spruced up for rededication. no_a32TarbertCenotaph