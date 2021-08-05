A83 at Rest and Be Thankful reopens following early morning safety inspection

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful reopened shortly after 7.30am this morning following an early morning safety inspection, with all traffic now using the trunk road under traffic light control.

Motorists were diverted to use the Old Military Road local diversion route from 8pm last night as a safety precaution due to heavy rain showers which were forecast to move in across the area overnight. All traffic was convoyed overnight along the single-track road which runs parallel to the A83 through the centre of Glen Croe.

Further rain showers are expected overnight and throughout Friday, and teams remain onsite monitoring conditions in the area. The A83 will remain in operation, however teams will remain on standby ready to implement the Old Military Road diversion route should conditions in the area deteriorate.

A yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms has been issued across central and southern Scotland from 10am on Friday until 9am on Saturday, which extends to parts of Argyll.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative, said: ‘We reopened the A83 this morning following an early morning assessment of the hillside and water channels at the Rest, along with a review of the weather forecast.

‘Safety remains our top priority, and with further showers expected to move in overnight and throughout Friday we will be keeping a close eye on conditions, with teams ready to implement the OMR local diversion route should conditions begin to worsen in the area.

‘As ever we thank the local community and all road users for their continued patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland and the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.