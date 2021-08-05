£1.75 million awarded to insulate local homes

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Argyll and Bute Council has been awarded £1,742,819 to help residents make energy efficiency improvements to their properties.

The improvements include external and internal wall insulation, underfloor insulation, cavity wall insulation and loft insulation.

The Scottish Government’s Energy Efficient Scotland area-based scheme aims to make Argyll homes warmer and more energy efficient and also offers a special grant of up to £14,000 to householders who meet certain criteria to be considered in extreme fuel poverty.

Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘Hundreds of people in Argyll and Bute have already taken advantage of the area-based scheme, not only making their homes warmer and more energy efficient, but saving money on fuel costs in the process.

‘The scheme will have a long lasting benefit for households by helping to reduce fuel poverty and carbon emission, playing a part in creating a climate friendly Argyll and Bute. I would urge people to make the most of this opportunity and sign up while they can.’

The scheme contributes towards the Scottish Government’s targets of alleviating fuel poverty and of achieving net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045. It also contributes towards the local housing strategy’s aim to improve the overall quality and condition of housing as well as Argyll and Bute Council’s decarbonisation plan through reducing energy usage.

Anyone who would like to register for the programme can contact Home Energy Scotland on 0808 808 2282.