Old Military Road to be used in light of heavy rain forecast

The Old Military Road local diversion route at the Rest and Be Thankful is set to be in use for all road users tonight (Wednesday) from 8pm as a safety precaution ahead of a band of heavy rain moving in across the area.

The single-track road through the centre of Glen Croe will be used throughout the night with all traffic being managed under convoy operation.

A band of heavy rain is expected to hit the area from early evening, with heavy bursts expected throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

A morning safety inspection will take place on Thursday at 7am to determine if it is safe to reopen the A83 as before.

Further wet weather is expected throughout the week into the weekend and teams will be closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as observing the hillside. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms which covers central and southern Scotland from 10am on Friday until 9am on Saturday, including parts of Argyll.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s North West Representative said: ‘We’re putting road user safety first and diverting all traffic to use the Old Military Road overnight tonight from 8pm as a safety precaution due to tonight’s weather forecast of heavy rain showers.

‘We have teams closely monitoring conditions in the area as well as the hillside above the A83, and we’ll assess the situation tomorrow morning with a view to re-opening the trunk road as quickly as possible if conditions permit.

‘Looking ahead, we’re expecting further heavy rain to move through the area during the remainder of the week and over the weekend, and our teams will remain on high alert to respond to any changes at the Rest.

‘Given the forecast for the coming days, the need for further use of the Old Military Road is possible, but we will do everything we can to minimise journey time delay and will look to maintain traffic on the A83 for as long as it is safe to do so.

‘As ever, we thank the local community and all road users for their patience while we continue with our work at the Rest.’

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland and the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.