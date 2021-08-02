Your Pictures – July 30, 2021
This week’s featured photographs have a distinctly Inveraray feel.
Reader Michiel van Zanten, a keen amateur photographer, sent us this eerily atmospheric black and white image of the Salmon Draught near the town with mist-filled Glen Shira looming in the background.
Someone always on the go around Inveraray is Donald John MacDonald, and he was in the right place at the right time to capture this photo of a military cargo plane heading up Loch Fyne at low altitude, with Inveraray Bell Tower prominent in the foreground.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk