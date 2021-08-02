Districts – August 6 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dunadd

A new wind farm development proposed for mid Argyll could be an investment opportunity for the community, according to the potential developers.

The plans for 26 turbines on a site south west of Inveraray were presented to the Dunadd community council last week by Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer.

Speaking to the meeting the Statkraft employees explained that if consent were given the Car Duibh wind farm could have turbines of up to 200 metres tip height and could be an investment opportunity if the community was interested in being involved in that way.

A community benefit fund would also be set up and linked to the amount of energy produced. Responses to the plans were invited and had to be submitted by Friday July 30

The proposed site is located in the same area as the Ardchonnel wind farm which had planned for 15 turbines before being refused in May 2014 on the grounds of adverse visual impact.

The 3,500-acre estate on which the Ardchonnel development was to be built is owned by former Conservative MSP and now Argyll and Bute councillor Sir Jamie McGrigor.

Dunoon

Plans for three holiday letting units near Dunoon have been given the go-ahead by Argyll and Bute Council planning chiefs.

Greenside Garden Centre’s plans for the Tigh Beag building at 113 Marine Parade, in Kirn, have been granted planning permission after no representations were received from the public.

The building, which will be converted and altered under the plans, forms part of the larger Dunclutha Children’s Home site, which has been the subject of several other planning applications in the past.

The existing building is a semi-detached cottage which was used for several years as a residential home, children’s nursery and office.

A council planning officer said in a handling report: ‘It is proposed to convert the vacant semi-detached building Tigh Beag into three residential units for holiday letting purposes.

‘The holiday letting venture will be part of the general business of the tearoom based in the main building at 113 Marine Parade and all managed by the owner.

‘This will add to the diversity of business that is proposed for number 113 and further allow visitors to the area to enjoy surrounding gardens and uses within the larger site.

‘Each unit can have up to a maximum of four people staying and two car parking spaces per unit are proposed within a car parking and turning area to the west of the converted building.

‘The redevelopment of Tigh Beag, in close proximity to the former Dunclutha building, will provide an enhanced setting for this prominent Victorian villa within a special built environment area.

‘The modernisation of the existing building to create improved tourist accommodation together with associated landscaping and car parking proposals will help to revitalise the building and surrounding part of the site to the benefit of the wider special built environment area.’

The officer added: ‘It is considered that the proposed ancillary tourist development set within the larger Dunclutha site is acceptable in terms of uses and design and raises no amenity issues.

‘The tourist accommodation use proposed will help not only to revitalise the vacant Tigh Beag building immediately adjacent to Dunclutha Villa within a special built environment area but act as a catalyst for future development within the larger neglected site.’

Islay

The large number of visitors travelling this summer to Islay for the first time has prompted calls for information to be made available regarding water safety.

Swimmers can face strong currents and riptides in the water off some of the island’s beaches and, although many locals are aware of which areas are dangerous, concerns have been expressed about those without this crucial information.

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘On certain beaches some signs might be needed as we have had a huge number of first-time visitors to our island as a result of the of the pandemic staycations.

‘Many of these first-time visitors will have limited knowledge of our tides and which beaches to be more careful on.

‘I have raised this matter with the relevant department and hopefully we will see some appropriate action from our council. ‘

Lochgilphead

The annual summer fair held at Christ Church, Lochgilphead is to go ahead next week and has been described by organisers as a chance to celebrate the sunshine in the open air. The event on Saturday August 14 will run from 11am to 3pm and is open to all. The church has invited locals and visitors to browse its range of craft, brica-a-brac and book stalls and to enjoy a strawberry tea.

