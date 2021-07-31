Wind farm funding for walkers and pipers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A village community and two pipe bands have been awarded cash boosts from an Argyll wind farm fund.

The Ventient A’Chruach Wind Farm Community Fund has allocated £9,000 to three grassroots projects in Mid Argyll .

The cash boost, which was distributed by Foundation Scotland, saw the Lochgair Association awarded £1,650 to install an interpretation and information board to promote the environmental and historical assets of Lochgair.

The project will indicate to residents and visitors points of interest in and around the village, including paths for walking and cycling, spots for photography and opportunities to study wildlife and sites of historical interest.

A spokesperson for the Lochgair Association said: ‘We are all delighted to be given the go-ahead to develop an information and interpretation display board in Lochgair.

‘This project was conceived by our keen naturalists, walkers, photographers, and local history enthusiasts as a way of celebrating and highlighting our village’s assets to our friends and relatives.’

Two pipe bands also received funding in the latest awards.

Loch Fyne Pipe Band received £1,320 to purchase kilts, jackets and waistcoats for new members and members who have outgrown their existing uniform.

A band spokesperson said: ‘This award means a huge amount to all of us at Loch Fyne pipe band.

‘It costs almost £1,000 to kit out a piper, and this kind grant will allow us to purchase kilts and jackets for those players who have very little in the way of uniform right now.’

The second pipe band receiving funding was Mid Argyll Pipe Band which received £5,977 to purchase sheepskin bags, drumming tuition and full uniform for members in Lochgilphead, West loch Fyne and Dunadd.

The band said: ‘This funding will provide additional support for members of Mid Argyll Pipe Band to get the best experience from being part of the band.

‘It will also assist us in our ethos of providing affordable tuition and gateways to the world of pipe bands for all who wish to be part of our organisation, irrespective of background.’

Community fund coordinator for Foundation Scotland Eimear Cassidy said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the fund support many grassroots community groups in these challenging times.’

Organisations throughout Mid Argyll can apply for the next round of funding through Foundation Scotland at https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/a-chruach