Veteran goalkeeper honoured with minute’s silence at Camanachd Cup tie

The second round of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup on Saturday July 24 began with a minute’s silence to mark the passing of Inveraray goalkeeper Charlie Bell.

In a shinty career that spanned the 1960s and 1970s Charlie was a Glasgow Celtic Society Cup winner, a South Division 1 winner and a member of the Inveraray side that were Camanachd Cup runners-up in 1964 when they lost to Kilmallie in Fort William and 1967 when they were beaten by Newtonmore in Glasgow.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – Second Round

Southern Section

Kyles Athletic 4 Inveraray 0

Following the mark of respect to Charlie Bell the 3pm match between Kyles Athletic and Inveraray at the Playing Fields, Tighnabruaich began with the home side taking early control.

Roddy MacDonald put Kyles ahead on six minutes and Ross MacRae made it 2-0 on 12 minutes.

Roddy MacDonald got his second on 17 minutes to make it 3-0 and there was no further scoring until Colin MacDonald make it 4-0 a couple of minutes from time.

Kilmallie 4 Bute 2

Kilmallie saw off Bute, winning 4-2 in their 3pm throw up at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie’s Steven Stewart started a two-match suspension following his red card against Kinlochshiel a fortnight earlier whilst Daniel Stewart was out injured.

Kilmallie skipper Innes Blackhall gave his side a 6 minute lead. The ball broke to Blackhall out of the left and he sent a backhand shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Leon MacMillan drew Bute level on 18 minutes and it remained 1-1 until the break.

Kilmallie regained the lead on 54 minutes with Lewis Birrell finishing from inside the penalty spot.

Ryan Stewart made it 3-1 on 62 minutes with the goal of the match; a volley which screamed into the net, similar to his strike against Fort William earlier in the month.

Craig MacIsaac added a fourth from just outside the D with 20 minutes remaining and although Leon MacMillan got his second for Bute on 79 minutes, it was Kilmallie’s day.

Indeed the winning margin could have been bigger with full forward Michael Rodger twice denied by very good saves.

Kilmallie manager Martin Stewart was delighted to be through to the next round. He said: ‘It’s fantastic to be in the quarter-finals and it’s now an open draw. I’m sure we’ll be the team most clubs want to get but we are a good side on our day.

‘The game was scrappy at times. We gave Bute full respect. I watched the video of their win over Ballachulish the previous week and I thought they played better than that against us.

‘It was also pleasing to field three of our U17 players today. Dylan Monk made his debut at wing back and he has a real physical presence. Aiden Love and Ben MacKinnon also started and all three did really well.

‘We hope to have Daniel Stewart back for the game against Glasgow Mid Argyll this Saturday.’

HIS Sutherland Cup – First Round

Kyles Athletic 2 Glenorchy 1

The Kyles Athletic second team beat Glenorchy 2-1 in their noon throw up at the Playing Fields, Tighnabruaich.

Luke Thornton scored the only goal of the first half on 13 minutes and Kieran Chrystal made it 2-0 just 5 minutes after the restart.

Arik MacKechnie halved the deficit on 71 minutes but Kyles stayed in front to take their place in the next round.

HIS Sutherland Cup – Second Round Kilmory P Inveraray P

Kilmory’s 2pm throw up with the Inveraray second team at MacRae Park was postponed on Friday evening because of Covid restrictions.