Police report – July 30, 2021

Assault charge

A man was allegedly assaulted by a woman at about 9.10pm on Saturday July 24 at Kilmichael Glassary. Subsequently a 63-year-old woman was charged with assault and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving

At about 3.40pm on Thursday July 22 on the B8024 near Tarbert the driver of a car allegedly overtook a cyclist and made contact with the rider. The driver of the vehicle, a navy Jaguar, was then reportedly abusive to the cyclist. A complaint of failing to report an accident and abusive behaviour has been recorded and police are continuing enquiries into the matter. Anyone with any information should contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Theft

A dinghy was stolen from Ardrishaig boat yard between Thursday July 1 and Friday July 23. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses, or anybody with information about the theft of the grey Wavego 2.3m dingy, to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dangerous driving

Police on patrol on the A83 near Clachan on Saturday July 24 at about 11.40am observed a lorry overtake another vehicle in a manner that was deemed to be dangerous. The 60-year-old driver was charged with dangerous driving and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.