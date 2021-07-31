New treasure trail through historic Kilmartin and Knapdale

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Kilmartin Museum and Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation (HAWO) have teamed up this summer to make a treasure hunt trail.

Based at 12 sites in and around Kilmartin Glen and Knapdale, this self-guided activity moves through the cultural and natural heritage world of mid Argyll; visiting the Kilmartin Glen Monuments, the Argyll Beaver Centre, the National Nature Reserves and forests.

The information needed to start hunters on their way is available online from www.kilmartin.org/education and www.argyllbeavercentre.co.uk, or from the Argyll Beaver Centre or Lochgilphead’s Argyll Book Centre.

The activity pack includes everything needed to start a treasure hunt, whether on the ground or online.

Kilmartin Museum said: ‘We want to make the Treasure Hunt Trail as accessible as possible so we have included links to web-based information to accompany each of the sites, especially helpful for those who cannot visit the area in person.’

Treasure hunters are encouraged to take photographs at each site and to post them to Kilmartin Museum and HAWO pages on Facebook and Instagram.

HAWO added: ‘We are really looking forward to seeing everyone’s pictures of their own favourite treasure of our beautiful area.’

For those who complete the question sheet there is also a chance to win an A4 portrait of their pet or favourite animal drawn by HAWO ranger Oly Hemmings as well as a signed copy of Kilmartin Museum’s guide book, In the Footsteps of Kings.

Kilmartin Glen is home to internationally significant prehistoric and early historic sites and monuments, making it one of Scotland’s most important archaeological landscapes.

The prehistoric monuments include the densest concentration of rock art of anywhere in Britain, a unique Neolithic and Bronze Age linear cemetery, the remains of one of Scotland’s largest timber circles and Dunadd Hill Fort which was first fortified around 2,400 years ago.

Knapdale Forest is home to an internationally important range of habitats and species. Temperate Rainforest is one of the rarest and most threatened habitats on Earth, and is a treasure trove of unique plants and animals.

Answers sheets should be emailed to info@heartofargyllwildlife.org or education@kilmartin.org by August 31 or physical copies can be dropped in at the Argyll Beaver Centre.