New powerline goes live from Inveraray to Port Ann

The switch was flicked this week on the first phase of the multi-million-pound Inveraray to Crossaig powerline project, transporting electricity as far as Port Ann.

The first part of the line is now live after 21 months of by SSEN Transmission and its delivery partner Balfour Beatty.

The 40-kilometre line has taken over 750,000 manhours to deliver and has seen 129 new overhead line towers erected.

SSEN Transmission Project Director Keith Inglis said: ‘This has been the first major upgrade to the transmission network in the region since its original construction during the 1950s.

‘Energising this new section of line ensures a secure supply of electricity to the communities the line serves while also supporting the transition to net zero emissions and a low-carbon based economy.

‘Energising on schedule is a testament to everyone’s hard work and dedication, given the challenges presented by the Scottish weather, the environment and landscape, and the unprecedented challenges associated with the pandemic.

‘We fully appreciate the efforts of Balfour Beatty and the wider supply chain, that have been key to reaching this major milestone.

‘We would also like to thank the communities along the route for their interest and engagement throughout the build.

‘This has been another key factor in the successful delivery of the project goals.’

Pre-construction work on the second section, from Port Ann to Crossaig, is now underway and has seen trees felled and access tracks created in preparation for the new line.

‘It has been a great privilege to support SSEN Transmission with this critical infrastructure project,’ said Balfour Beatty Operations Director Andy Smith.

‘We look forward to helping it supply electricity to communities across the north of Scotland both now and in the future.’

Once complete, the project, will initially operate at 132kV with the capacity to be upgraded to 275kV.

The network in the region will be reinforced to enable the connection of up to 600 MW of new renewable generatio, as part of the transition to net zero emissions.