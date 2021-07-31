Leader-board swings at Tarbert’s tightly contested par 3 open
Members and visitors enjoyed a great match on Saturday July 24 at Glenralloch. The different format of the par 3 open and the good course conditions combined for some excellent golf.
Lochgilphead’s Ryan McGlynn set the benchmark with a gross 61 less 2 for a nett 59 to take the clubhouse lead. This score stood for much of the day until both Duncan Johnstone and Kenny MacFarlane matched it with Kenny having the better inward half. However, it was Iain Macalister who took the honours with a nett 58 to secure a place in the finals at Swanston GC next month. A delighted Iain is looking forward to the chance to win a trip to Sawgrass next year.
Iain Macalister celebrates his win at Tarbert’s Par 3 Open with granddaughter Willow and club captain Kenny MacFarlane no_a31TarbertOpen01