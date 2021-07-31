Connor debuts with a win on the junior tour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Nine-year-old Tarbert boy Connor McCrae has won his first match on the Junior Golf Scotland championship tour.

Connor travelled to Hilton Park golf club last Sunday and came out top in the Stableford format to add to his expanding trophy cabinet.

‘This is a huge achievement for Connor,’ his mum Susan said.

‘He is determined it won’t be his last and has his eye on the rest of the trophies for the remaining tour events.

‘His next competition of the championship tour is at Playsport Golf in East Kilbride on August 15.

‘Following this the tour are coming down here to hold a two-day event in Carradale and Machrihanish Dunes which Connor is very excited about since he is a member at Machrihanish Dunes.

‘Connor is absolutely dedicated to being the best golfer he can possibly be.

‘He spends hours practising and has spent almost every day of the holidays so far out on the course at his home club, Tarbert.

‘We are so proud of him and his hard work and dedication are paying off.’