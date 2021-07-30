Three Argyll ferries cancel sailings in one day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Three CalMac ferries were out of service on Argyll’s coast in a 24-hour period last week.

On July 29 the MV Hebridean Isles and the MV Finlaggan, which both serve Islay, were subject to cancellations and delays and sailings on the Gourock to Kilcreggan route were cancelled because of a vessel breaking down.

Due to a technical issue with the MV Hebridean Isles’ starboard engine all sailings to and from Colonsay were cancelled.

That evening divers were called to check the MV Finlaggan’s bow thruster to investigate reports that a rope had become attached to it. As a result the evening sailing from Kennacraig was cancelled.

On the same day the MV Chieftain which serves Gourock and Kilcreggan suffered a broken starter motor causing sailings to be cancelled.

A spokesperson for CalMac told the Argyllshire Advertiser on Friday: ‘The Hebridean Isles was off yesterday and the Finlaggan operated an amended timetable, but she’s been back since first thing this morning.

‘Divers are checking the Finlaggan at 6pm as marine waste – a rope – has got caught in the propeller.’

She added: ‘We’re just waiting for a part for the MV Chieftain, which will be fitted very quickly once it arrives.’