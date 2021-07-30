Spirited revival for the Vital Spark

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Inveraray’s iconic puffer ship is to be Scotland’s first floating distillery.

The Vital Spark’s new owner, Ricky Christie, plans to distil rum on board the 77-year-old vessel and has begun work readying her for her new incarnation.

Named after Neil Munro’s fictional puffer from the Para Handy series, the Vital Spark was bought two months ago by Ricky, owner of the North of Scotland Distilling Company.

‘Transforming this wonderful old ship into Scotland’s first floating distillery will marry the vessel’s history with its place in the 21st century,’ Ricky said.

‘I’ve been working in the whisky industry for almost 50 years and set up Scotland’s first craft distillery.

‘Now I want to contribute to the Inveraray community by bringing new life to the Vital Spark.

‘It was important to me to immediately tidy her up as soon as I took ownership so that she could bring pride to the town again.’

Ricky contracted marine specialists to shot blast the ship’s hull and the hold in order to clean the exterior and will be looking to employ local tradespeople for the continuing refurbishment.

‘We need carpenters, electricians and decorators,’ he explained. ‘We want to work with local trades and to bring the community as a whole on board.’

Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers has spoken to Ricky about his plans for the puffer and said she is hopeful the proposals will tie in well with the community’s plans for the pier.

‘I think what Ricky’s planning could work really well with the community’s bid to buy the pier,’ she said.

‘Already he’s made a difference to the area by cleaning up and painting the Vital Spark so it’s no longer an eyesore, but a real asset for Inveraray.

‘I’m hoping we can work together for years to come.’

A £100,000 fundraising drive was launched last year by the community to purchase and restore the stone part of the pier in the hope of re-opening it and allowing people back on to tie up boats, launch dinghies, paddle boards or kayaks and land crew and passengers from larger boats.

‘I’ve always considered Inveraray a beautiful spot,’ Ricky said. ‘Unfortunately both the pier and the puffer had fallen into disrepair. I want to do what I can to help the town have a complete waterfront again.’

The ship’s owner explained that the project had emotional connections for him.

‘My dad was a naval officer before he got into the whisky business.

‘We used to read the Para Handy books together and when, by accident, I came across the advert for the Vital Spark I decided I wanted to make her the ‘smertest boat in the tred’ again.

‘Also, I lost my wife Cil last year and she was my vital spark. She set a high bar and, with this project, I want to make her proud.’

Work on the vessel is currently focussing on weatherproofing with an interim hold-cover being constructed.

‘I want it shipshape and to withstand the weather, but we won’t be completing the renovation until we have the exact specifications of the still we’re going to install,’ said Ricky.

Talks are ongoing with Forsyths still-makers, with whom the Christie family has worked for decades, on the equipment that will be needed for the floating distillery.

‘I want to distil rum because of its seafaring connotations,’ Ricky explained, ‘but also because it’s easier to distil, more manageable.’

In addition to producing the new brand of rum the owner is keen to get the Vital Spark back on the move.

‘It has such character, it needs to be sailing again.

‘I’m interested in working on an environmentally-friendly propulsion system and I think it should involve a spark, so maybe electricity.

‘The main thing is I will not compromise the boat’s visual aspect in any way. The goal is to leave the boat in a better condition than I found it.’