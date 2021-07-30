Letters to the editor – July 30, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Myrtle the Turtle brings a smile to Minard

Sir,

Please find attached a portrait of Myrtle the Turtle. Myrtle likes to relax on Minard beach during the summer months.

As you can see she very recently had a makeover when my family and I enjoyed another sunny day in Argyll.

I hope she continues to cheer up the passing visitors and locals alike.

I should like to thank the very kind lady working in Kintyre Electrical and Hardware in Tarbert.

When I told her my plan she gave me the green paint pot free of charge. What a lovely gesture!

Martin Ball, via email

Afternoon tea to support breast cancer charity

Sir,

As someone who has recently lost a loved one to breast cancer, I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impact that this disease can have.

Four days before the UK went into national lockdown I lost my beautiful mum to secondary breast cancer.

I was 11 weeks from giving birth to my daughter, Sofia Lily; she would have been my mum’s first grandchild.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation for us all but losing my mum and grieving during this time has been incredibly difficult.

I desperately want to do everything I can to support Breast Cancer Now, which provides essential support services so that people living with the disease, like my mum, are supported the whole way through their breast cancer experience, but they can only do so with your readers’ help.

Since the start of the pandemic, Breast Cancer Now has faced huge disruption. Its researchers lost thousands of precious hours in the labs and they’ve been forced to cancel hundreds of their community support events – taking away a crucial lifeline for many.

That’s why I’m joining the thousands of others across the UK and having an Afternoon Tea this August.

Whether it’s a cuppa in the garden or delivering delicious treats to friends, anyone can take part.

And no matter how you choose to have your Afternoon Tea, all money raised will help Breast Cancer Now provide world-class research and life-changing support for anyone affected by breast cancer.

So, if there was ever a time to pop the kettle on and get baking, that time is now.

Fundraisers can register to claim a free fundraising pack at breastcancernow.org/cuppa

Andrea Springthorpe, Breast Cancer Now supporter

Pancreatic cancer patients are starving

Sir

Shockingly, despite pancreatic cancer being one of the deadliest common cancers, half of all diagnosed patients are not prescribed the inexpensive tablets they need to stop them starving.

As chief executive of Pancreatic Cancer UK, I am deeply concerned that so many patients are missing out on this medication – called Pancreatic Enzyme Replacement Therapy (PERT) – which is just as vital for people with pancreatic cancer as insulin is for those with diabetes.

There is a lack of awareness among health professionals, who do a wonderful job caring for people, but don’t specialise in the disease or treat pancreatic cancer patients as frequently as those with other more common types of cancer.

PERT enables patients to digest food, helping them to tolerate treatment and to manage debilitating symptoms from the cancer – including pain, diarrhoea and extreme weight loss.

A simple prescription could give so many people with incurable pancreatic cancer more – and better quality – time with their loved ones.

We need action across the NHS to raise awareness of PERT tablets and ensure everyone who needs them is prescribed them. Nobody should have to watch someone they love waste away from pancreatic cancer.

Over 26,000 people have already joined our Transform Lives: Prescribe campaign, urging the NHS to implement targets to make sure PERT tablets are prescribed routinely.

Your readers can show their support for the campaign and help stop people with pancreatic cancer from starving at transformlives.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/

Diana Jupp, chief executive, Pancreatic Cancer UK.

PIC

Myrtle the Turtle gets a make-over no_a31myrtleturtle01