Covid recovery grants now available for community groups

A new Micro Grant Fund opened this week to help with the safe reopening of community facilities and the restart of activities following the Covid lockdown.

The new Argyll and Bute Council fund provides one-off grants of up to £500 for village halls and community organisations, with a focus on supporting community facilities to re-open and other community-led recovery activities.

It can be used to buy equipment, materials and training.

Applicants are able to apply for up to 100 per cent of the total funding costs for any eligible project or activity, up to a maximum of £500.

Organisations eligible to apply include communities, charities and social enterprises which may be involved in sports and leisure, arts and culture, social welfare or education. This includes community councils and parent councils.

The funding is for non–profit community organisations whose activity is focused on Covid-19 recovery.

Applications are invited from groups which may not have been able to fully open or engage with its members during the lockdown periods.

Application forms, which should be returned by August 31, can be obtained at: https://www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/covid-19-micro-grants-fund-village-halls-and-community-organisations.