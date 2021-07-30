Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – July 30, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Highland Kings ultra marathon’s five-figure price tag has enraged fell runners and endurance athletes who have taken to social media to express their disapproval.

Mountaineer Cameron McNeish has called the event ‘completely bonkers’ and ‘a direct antithesis of what ultra-marathons are about’.

At a cost of £129 a mile to run around Argyll, an area which celebrates its free and open countryside, the event might seem ludicrous to those of us who swim, cycle and run here every day. It throws into sharp relief the struggles communities face to sustain their economies, particularly at this challenging time. However, with barriers to international tourism set to continue, perhaps we should welcome any crumbs that might fall from these athletic visitors’ Michelin-starred table.

For fitness fans with shallower pockets or more thrifty inclination there’s a splendid alternative. The Kilberry Loop Sportive is back to take cyclists on one of the UK’s most spectacular routes overlooking Jura, Islay and Gigha. The event’s £25 entrance fee is simply to cover costs, but in the event of any cash left over it will head straight for the coffers of Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle Club.

There are still spaces left for both events; the choice is yours.