Argyll to host £15,000 per head ultra marathon

The world’s most luxurious endurance race is coming to Argyll and entries are open for anyone willing to pay £15,499 for the pleasure.

Participants in the Highland Kings ultra-marathon will run 120 miles in four days, primarily through Argyll, camping each night on private estates with access to an athletes’ lounge with physiotherapist, masseuse and hydrotherapy pools.

The day-long stages along the route from Glencoe to Arran finish first in Dalmally, then Loch Fyne, followed by Portavadie and finally Dougaire on Arran.

Along the route local suppliers and producers are set to benefit from the event which runs from April 25 to April 29 2022.

Spokesperson for event organisers Primal Adventures Rebecca Silva told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The event is very much about using local suppliers and produce. We are actively working with people along the route to supply everything from camping grounds in private estates to ground transport and the boat to take runners to and from Arran.

‘But, most importantly, we have Michelin starred chefs doing the catering and they will be using local ingredients.’

The run will be the first of its kind on Scottish soil, combining trail running over rugged west coast terrain with transfer by speedboat and luxury accommodation at the end of each day.

Each runner will have their own bell tent that will be erected on their arrival each night by a support crew including coaches, mentors, physiotherapists, masseurs, nutritionists and Michelin chefs.

Among the coaches are an ex-commando with the Special Forces, a world champion sky-runner and the winner of the 130 kilometre Oman Ultra Trail race.

The event will culminate with a gala dinner on the final evening with explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes as guest speaker who welcomed the event’s addition to the ultra marathon circuit.

‘Highland Kings brings together the best of Scotland across a breathtaking landscape for the trip of a lifetime,’ he said.

Potential participants with enough cash but doubts about their fitness might be reassured to know the organisers will offer a bit of hand-holding before and during the run.

The event’s website says: ‘While Highland Kings is a four-day ultra-marathon over testing terrain, you do not have to be an elite athlete to take on the challenge. Our team will support you every step of the way from sign-up through to April 2022. While the challenge may be four days, we’ll help you progress mentally and physically for seven months in the lead-up. If you can jog for 30 minutes, complete a local parkrun or cycle for an hour, we’re confident you can become a Highland King.’

