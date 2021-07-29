Underwater artists celebrate Sound of Jura

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Four members of the society of wildlife artists have snorkelled, sketched and explored the waters around Danna, Tayvallich and Carsaig as part of an underwater art project.

The unusual artist residency was organised to celebrate the Sound of Jura’s designation as an international Hope Spot, part of a global network of world-class waters recognised for their richness and diversity.

The week-long event culminated in an artists’ meet and greet at Tayvallich on Saturday where locals and visitors were able to see the art produced and discuss it and its inspiration with the creators.

Wildlife painters John Threlfall, Esther Tyson and Chris Rose drew underwater with pencil on heavy paper and then applied paint when they got back to dryland.

They were joined by welder Harriet Mead, who collected donations of scrap steel and unwanted tools from locals to create intricate sculptures inspired by her swims in the Sound.

‘The visiting artists were amazed at the richness of the marine life in the Hope Spot,’ said event organiser and Tayvallich resident Jane Smith.

‘They were lucky with the weather because the sunlight made the orange sponges and pink corals glow under water.

‘The surface of the sea looks quite uniform, but when you put your head under the water there is such variety – so many shapes and colours of seaweed, shoals of fish, anemones, crabs, and sometimes bizarre creatures that we had never encountered before and had no idea what they were.’